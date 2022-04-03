Recently, several bears were observed hanging around local fire and EMS stations. Bears were seen in Stites, Kooskia, Weippe and Pierce. These bears have since found new homes on emergency vehicles where they will be hibernating until they are needed to give comfort to a scared child at the scene of an emergency. The bears were provided free of charge by McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing as part of the Slick Rock Rescue Co. #3 program to provide support to first responders throughout Idaho and eastern Washington.
April 1, Courageous Kids Climbing
