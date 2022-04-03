Samantha Shaw with rescue bear photo

Samantha Shaw of the Pierce Fire Department is all smiles, as she holds one of the over a dozen bears given to her fire and EMS department.

 Contributed photo

Recently, several bears were observed hanging around local fire and EMS stations. Bears were seen in Stites, Kooskia, Weippe and Pierce. These bears have since found new homes on emergency vehicles where they will be hibernating until they are needed to give comfort to a scared child at the scene of an emergency. The bears were provided free of charge by McCall-based Courageous Kids Climbing as part of the Slick Rock Rescue Co. #3 program to provide support to first responders throughout Idaho and eastern Washington.

April 1, Courageous Kids Climbing

