Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

MosCo, The Moscow Contemporary Art gallery in downtime Moscow, has received the final wave of submissions from resident artists for their show Beyond the Wire. The show will run from Feb. 10–28, with free admission for the public.

Donations are appreciated and will benefit resident college students.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments