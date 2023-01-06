Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Moscow Police Department announced Friday that a 28-year-old Pullman resident and Washington State University graduate student has been arrested in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday morning in Chestnuthill Township, Pa., by Pennsylvania State Police officers on four counts of first-degree murder, in addition to a felony burglary charge.

