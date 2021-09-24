School-age children are now being infected with Covid-10 more than any other age group, the McCall City Council was told last week.
Data from Covid-19 tests at St. Luke’s McCall show that the delta variant of the virus is spreading more effectively among children than previous strains of the virus.
“The majority of the positive tests from McCall residents are coming from our age group zero to 17, which is not what we’ve seen previously,” Chief Operating and Nursing Officer Amber Green said.
Sept. 16, The Star-News
