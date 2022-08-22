Regional News standing
Lewiston Police detectives arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and her daughter, 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison for the murder of Kenneth Morrison; who was Kimberly’s father and Kay’s ex-husband.

The arrest took place following the execution of a search warrant on the Morrison’s home in the 1100 block of Harvest Road in Lewiston during the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2022.

