On Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-noon, families are invited to the Coffee Loft in Kamiah, to enjoy cookies by Ronotta’s Cakery, tea provided by the Coffee Loft, and games. This is for all ages and families and is free of charge. For information, email uylcrecovery@gmail.com.
April 27, The Clearwater Progress
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.