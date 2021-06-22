On June 9, at approximately 8:29 p.m., Idaho State Police Troopers responded to an injury motorcycle crash, eastbound on U.S. 12, near milepost 35. Theodore Mills, 59, of Orofino, had been traveling eastbound when he was unable to avoid a deer and struck it, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. Mills was not wearing a helmet but only sustained minor injuries. Mills was transported to Clearwater Valley Hospital. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted by Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and Clearwater EMS.
June 10, Idaho State Police
