On June 17, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an overdue motorcycle rider. Natasha Mael reported her fiancé, Steven Raney, was overdue to return from his participation ride in the Elk River ATV fun run. She said he had recently bought a new motorcycle and took it out to participate in the run. Mael reported Raney was an experienced rider, knew the area well and was wearing a helmet during his ride.
CCSO Deputies and CCSO Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel were dispatched to the area to search for Raney that evening. CCSO SAR continued the search well in the early morning hours without success. At daylight, CCSO SAR continued searching the area he was last known to be in. Two Bear Air Helicopter Service of Kalispell, Mont., was contacted and joined the search. Raney was found deceased by campers traveling in the area on Morris Creek Road. CCSO deputies and coroner responded to the scene. Raney’s family and fiancée were notified. The accident investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.