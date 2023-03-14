Mischief upon Mischief was a movie with several scenes filmed in the Nezperce and Craigmont areas in winter 2017 and spring 2018, featuring Jen Branson of Nezperce’s brother, Jeffrey Decker. It is scheduled for a summer 2023 release. A trailer for the movie is available online.
