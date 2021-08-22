The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Animal Health Laboratory has confirmed multiple cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in horses. Affected horses are in Lemhi, Twin Falls, Canyon, Ada and Blaine counties. One horse was euthanized due to the severity. The other horses are recovering under veterinarian supervision.
Most commonly, WNV is spread to people and horses through the bite of an infected mosquito. The public should continue to take precautions in areas with WNV-carrying mosquitoes and precautions should extend to animals.
The ISDA recommends two essential protections for equines and small camelids: vaccination and physical precautions.
Aug. 20, Idaho State Department of Agriculture
