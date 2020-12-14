Charges against a New Meadows man accused of murdering his son have been dismissed after he was found to have dementia, Adams County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Boyd said.
Adams County Magistrate Judge John Meienhofer ruled that Steven Walker, 74, is mentally unfit to stand trial on charges that he shot his son on May 22 in New Meadows.
Meienhofer ordered Walker to be committed to an undisclosed intensive care hospital that he will not be able to leave.
Dec. 10, The Star News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.