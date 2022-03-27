Regional News standing
Tommy and Dixie Myklebust have been chosen as 2022 Craigmont June Picnic grand marshals. The June Picnic Committee would like to recognize and thank them for all their years of service to our local community. The Myklebusts will be honored at the Grand Marshal Dinner on Friday, June 24 at the Craigmont City Hall.

The 2022 Craigmont June Picnic will be held Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26.

March 24, Lewis County Herald

