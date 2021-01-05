When Gary and Susan Multanen bought their home on Smitty Lane in McCall eight years ago, they did not expect forested state land behind their property to be filled in with subdivisions.
“One of the reasons we bought this property is its location backing up the beautiful, basically untouched state land,” said Susan Multanen, 73. “It is part of the character of our neighborhood.”
A plan proposed by the Idaho Department of Lands could see homes built on 60 acres of state endowment land behind the couple’s home.
Dec. 31, The Star-News
