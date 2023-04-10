Regional News standing
Mager Bargains has added a coin-operated laundromat in their original location on Main Street in Cottonwood. The laundromat will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

March 30, Cottonwood Chronicle

