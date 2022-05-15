The first week of May saw Audra Cochran start work in Lewis County as the University of Idaho Extension Educator, taking over for Ken Hart who retired from the position after 20-plus years.
Audra grew up in Clearwater County in the ranching and logging industry. She was a 12 year 4-H member and still actively volunteers for the county 4-H program.
May 12, County Herald
