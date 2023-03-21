Sydney Wilcox of Kamiah has joined Pure Elegance in Cottonwood, and will do colors and women’s haircuts. She is currently in rotation with owner Jessica Kuther, who spends part of her time in Montana.
Sydney had gone to beauty school in Boise and had been working there after graduation. A Kamiah High School graduate, she had a longing to return to the area and jumped at the opportunity.
