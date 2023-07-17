A new barn is being constructed in Nezperce for this year’s Lewis County Fair after the building collapsed last year on Jan. 6, 2022. The new barn will be used for the 2023 Lewis County Fair happening from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
Arnzen Construction has been working on this project, which is set to be completed by Aug. 1. The estimated cost of the new facility is $925,000.
