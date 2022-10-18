Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

New Meadows was shaken by a horrendous event on Saturday, Oct. 1, when the owners of the Hartland Inn, Rory and Sara Mehen, were shot and killed by a customer.

A candlelight vigil was held for them Tuesday evening in the New Meadows City Park.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments