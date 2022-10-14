The owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows were shot to death Saturday afternoon at the motel, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rory Mehen, 47, and his wife, Sara Mehen, 45, who had owned the motel since 2017, were shot in the motel’s office by a lone gunman at about 12:44 p.m. and died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
John Hart, 28, of Olympia, Wash., was arrested about an hour after the shooting near Cambridge while driving a car that matched the description of the car in which witnesses saw the gunman leave, the sheriff’s office said.
Hart was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and was being held in the Adams County Jail in Council as of Wednesday.
