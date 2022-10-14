Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The owners of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows were shot to death Saturday afternoon at the motel, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rory Mehen, 47, and his wife, Sara Mehen, 45, who had owned the motel since 2017, were shot in the motel’s office by a lone gunman at about 12:44 p.m. and died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments