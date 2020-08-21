On Friday, Aug. 14, New Meadows Mayor Darbey Edwards turned in his resignation letter to the City of New Meadows.
He cited his lack of availability as the reason for his resignation, saying in part, “ I feel that my lack of availability (working out of town) hinders my ability to make timely decisions on critical issues concerning the City and this is a disservice to the future of our community.”
Aug. 19, The Record Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.