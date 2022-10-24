The man suspected in the shooting of Rory and Sara Mehen of New Meadows was released from a Washington jail seven weeks before the shooting.
John Hart, 28, of Olympia, Wash., was arrested in his car shortly after the shooting on Oct. 1 near Cambridge along U.S. 95.
Hart was released from a Vancouver, Wash., jail on July 22 by Clark County Superior Court Judge Robert Lewis in connection with two felony assault charges stemming from an August 2021 incident in Vancouver, Wash.
“I do this with some reluctance, as the charges against Mr. Hart are very serious,” Lewis said in a video recording of the hearing.
