The man suspected in the shooting of Rory and Sara Mehen of New Meadows was released from a Washington jail seven weeks before the shooting.

John Hart, 28, of Olympia, Wash., was arrested in his car shortly after the shooting on Oct. 1 near Cambridge along U.S. 95.

