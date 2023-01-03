The Washington man suspected of shooting and killing a New Meadows couple on Oct. 1 has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, Adams County prosecuting attorney Chris Boyd said.
John Hart, 28, of Olympia, now must complete mental treatment at an undisclosed prison before his case before Adams County magistrate judge John Meienhofer can continue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.