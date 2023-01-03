Regional News standing
The Washington man suspected of shooting and killing a New Meadows couple on Oct. 1 has been deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, Adams County prosecuting attorney Chris Boyd said.

John Hart, 28, of Olympia, now must complete mental treatment at an undisclosed prison before his case before Adams County magistrate judge John Meienhofer can continue.

