Trinity Reformed Baptist Church (TRBC) in Stites welcomed a new pastor after an 18-month search. The church installed Eric Botzet as pastor on Aug. 28.
TRBC began with a few families in 2016, hiring Curtis Heffelfinger, a retired pastor from Florida, on a part-time basis in 2019. Heffelfinger said the church has tripled since then, growing from about 25 to 75 people.
