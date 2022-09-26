Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Trinity Reformed Baptist Church (TRBC) in Stites welcomed a new pastor after an 18-month search. The church installed Eric Botzet as pastor on Aug. 28.

TRBC began with a few families in 2016, hiring Curtis Heffelfinger, a retired pastor from Florida, on a part-time basis in 2019. Heffelfinger said the church has tripled since then, growing from about 25 to 75 people.

