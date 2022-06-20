Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have determined the cause of a fire that consumed the New Plymouth Baptist Church on May 15.
A significant structural safety hazard prevented investigators from entering the burned-out skeleton of the building. Payette County Road and Bridge Department removed an unstable chimney and wall, and an excavator removed debris, aiding in access to the area of interest to the investigation team.
Once investigators were able to safely access the building and sift through debris, it was determined the fire originated in the basement of the church. The cause was an indeterminate mechanical failure of a chest freezer that was donated to the church several years ago.
June 16, Idaho Department of Insurance
