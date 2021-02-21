The Valley County recycling center in Lake Fork is running smoothly after two months in operation with a few changes needing to be made since opening, Valley County officials said.
As expected, the center is seeing little to no contaminated recycling but a decrease in the volume of materials, Valley County Commissioner Dave Bingaman said.
“We had trouble with a few people dropping materials after hours initially but that has not been a problem for the past couple of months,” Bingaman said.
Feb. 11, The Star-News
