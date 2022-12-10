Nearly half of the Idaho Legislature’s membership is new on the House side, making many of the committees almost unrecognizable from the previous legislative session.
“The last few days have been a lot of prayer and soul-searching while we tried to put these committees together,” Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star, told the House. “I recognize some of you might be really happy, and some of you might not be as happy. We were trying to do what was best for the whole.”
