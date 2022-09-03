St. John Bosco Academy announces the new principal hired this summer. Mr. Brian Cummings from Lewiston, Idaho was picked to take the helm of this private Catholic school in Cottonwood.
“I think education is a powerful tool that can be used for good or evil, and my love of our Catholic faith continues to grow the more I learn. My hope is that education in the One who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life will begin to take back the culture and grow the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth!” stated Mr. Cummings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.