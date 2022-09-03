Regional News standing
St. John Bosco Academy announces the new principal hired this summer. Mr. Brian Cummings from Lewiston, Idaho was picked to take the helm of this private Catholic school in Cottonwood.

“I think education is a powerful tool that can be used for good or evil, and my love of our Catholic faith continues to grow the more I learn. My hope is that education in the One who is the Way, the Truth, and the Life will begin to take back the culture and grow the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth!” stated Mr. Cummings.

