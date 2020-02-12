A new study shows Idaho ranks 16th for the most registered sex offenders per capita of any state.
According to a study by SafeHome.org, there are 285.1 sex offenders per 100,000 people in Idaho through 2019. The national average is 230.92 per 100,000.
SafeHome.org released a study on Sex Offenders by State after analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Department of Health and Human Services and state level registries from 2019.
Here are key findings in Idaho:
- No. 16 in registered sex offenders per 100,000 people, 285.1.
- No. 37 in number of registered sex offenders, 4,895.
- No. 25 in reported rapes per 100,000 people, 45.1.
- No. 49 in reported rate of child sex abuse victims per 100,000 children, 24.81. *not indicated on chart*
Here are key national findings:
- The 10 states with the highest rates of sex offenders are Oregon, Montana, Alaska, Delaware, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Michigan, Kansas and Arkansas.
- The 10 states with the lowest rates of sex offenders are New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, Arizona, Rhode Island, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico and Washington, D.C.
