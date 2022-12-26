Coaches in Nezperce will be hosting a New Year’s Eve seafood boil with tickets being $30 per person (only 75 available).
There will also be a pizza bar at a cost of $12 per person. The evening will start at 6 p.m. with the pizza bar and the seafood drops at 7 p.m.
