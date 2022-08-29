Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Clearwater County Road Department will be replacing culverts on Louse Creek on Newman Road.

The projected dates of replacement will be Sept. 6 through Oct. 1. Newman Road/Louse Creek will be closed to all traffic until the project is completed.

