The 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair is scheduled for Sept. 22-25 in Lewiston.
Exhibits may be entered by residents of Nez Perce, Lewis, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater, Asotin and Whiteman counties. Entry tags are available at the fair office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. each day). Entry tags are also available in the departments you enter on entry day (open class Tuesday, Sept. 20, noon-8 p.m.).
