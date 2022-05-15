The Prosecutor’s Office has filed more felony court cases than in previous years. From March 2021 to March 2022, 450 felony cases were filed in Nez Perce County District Court compared to 379 from the same time span the year prior. Currently, there are 223 open felony cases pending in court.
“We have had a 19% increase in felony crimes for three prosecutors to handle,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman. The office has seen felony drug cases rise from 168 to 223 court filings.
“The most concerning trend we are seeing is the rise in mental health commitments. We have filed 27% more mental health cases than the previous year,” continued Prosecutor Coleman.
May 5, Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office
