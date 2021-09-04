LAPWAI – Learn about traditional food gathering at Nez Perce National Historical Park. Guest speaker Gwen Carter will discuss Nez Perce foods and food related practices on Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. and on Sept. 10, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the visitor center.
The tradition of being self-reliant was a common practice for the Nez Perce people, who utilized local food sources for centuries. Carter grew up learning from her grandmothers, who held immense cultural knowledge. She gained appreciation for these traditional practices and wants to share them. Carter will demonstrate and discuss tools used to gather various roots, berries and assorted plants.
Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park admission is free year-round. For information, contact Nez Perce National Historical Park at 208-843-7001, www.nps.gov/nepe or www.facebook.com/NezPerceNationalHistoricalParkwww.nps.gov.
