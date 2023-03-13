On Monday, March 6, the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Orofino Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the Orofino area. Upon investigation, it was determined that two individuals were involved in an altercation that resulted in one of the individuals suffering a nonlife-threatening injury from a gunshot wound. After the Nez Perce police conducted an authorized search of the incident location pursuant to a search warrant, one individual was taken into custody. The individual injured is having wounds treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to recover fully.
The Nez Perce Tribal Police Department is working with local police departments and the FBI in investigating this matter. The Nez Perce police report there is no danger to the community and will continue to work cooperatively with the involved agencies. This is an ongoing investigation and further details on the case will be made public when appropriate to protect the integrity of the case.
