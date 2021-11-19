Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Idaho's first large-scale solar battery from Tesla has been installed by the Nez Perce Tribe. The Tesla Megapack is about the size of a shipping container and will store energy from solar panels to power the Lapwai Wastewater Treatment Plant. Josh Powell, CEO of RevoluSun, the company bringing the Tesla Megapack to the Nez Perce, said the battery reduces the tribe's dependence on hydropower dams in the region, which stand in the way of salmon populations.

"So, it gives the community a lot more resilience, but it also allows people like the Nez Perce to control their energy where it's being produced where they have lands," Powell explained. Podcast and entire story available: https://www.newsservice.org/index.php.

Nov. 18, Northern Rockies News Service

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments