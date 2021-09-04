The Nez Perce Tribe (Tribe) recently reached a settlement agreement with the state of Oregon resolving the Tribe’s lawsuit alleging that Oregon’s 2019 Clean Water Act section 401 water quality certification for the relicensing of the Hells Canyon Complex violated federal and state law. The Tribe claimed that the certification failed to adequately address toxic pollution, temperature, and fish passage in the Complex, which is located within the Tribe’s exclusive territory. The Hells Canyon Complex, owned and operated by Idaho Power Company, consists of three dams and reservoirs on the Snake River that straddle the Oregon/Idaho border.
“The Tribe and Oregon have been close partners for years in advancing shared natural resource goals including restoring the lower Snake River and its salmon and steelhead runs by replacing the four federal dams on the lower Snake River,” said Samuel Penney, Chairman of the Nez Perce Tribe. “Despite our previous challenges in reaching an agreement on the water quality certification for the Hells Canyon Complex, I thank Governor Brown for her leadership, perseverance, and demonstrated commitment in resolving the Tribe’s concerns.”
Sept. 2, The Nez Perce Tribe
