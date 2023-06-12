Savage Health in Nezperce is hosting a boys and girls basketball camp July 24-28, with only 50 spaces available. Those aged 5 and younger will meet 9-10 a.m. ($40); 1-4 grade meet 9:15-11:30 a.m. ($90); and 5-8 grade meet 12:45-4 p.m. ($125). Girls only, 9-12 grade, meet 5-9 p.m. ($160). Register at www.mysavagehealth.com.
June 1, Lewis County Herald
