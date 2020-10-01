Sewer Revenue Bond Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The bond will be for $5.5 million to finance improvements to the City's Wastewater system. The vote on the bond is required to secure low-interest loans and grants to fund the project.
The public is encouraged to learn more about the project and the City will host two public meetings for discussion and to answer questions.
Oct. 1, Lewis County Herald
