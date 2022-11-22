Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

The Corner Crafts Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Eller Building in Nezperce at the corner of 5th Ave. and Oak Street. Vendors wanted for the event; $10 a space/table (prepayment). Sign up soon to reserve a spot. Make payment to Lewis County Fair Board.

Mail to Michelle Koepl, Lewis County Fair Administrator, 510 Oak St. Rm. 12 Nezperce ID 83543; call 208-937-2472 or 208-827-6606 (cell); or email lewiscountyfairboard@gmail.com.

