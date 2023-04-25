Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Arbor Day will be noted by the City of Nezperce on Friday, May 5. The city will have trees to give away and there will be lunch served in Memorial/Lions Park.

Yard Sale Day is Saturday, May 13. Sign-up online or at city hall to be listed.

