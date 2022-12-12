Cornerstone Teen Center in Nezperce will be hosting a Christmas Paint Party on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. (additional session at 7:30 if enough interest).
The paint party is open to anyone interested with a cost of $20 per person (free to Teen Center patrons) with all supplies provided along with cookies and drinks available.
