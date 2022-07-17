Regional News standing
The Nezperce School District was able to offer lunch and breakfast at no cost to all parents/families. This upcoming year will be a return to the required free/reduced lunch/breakfast application. The application will be part of the back to school packet that comes out in August.

July 14, Lewis County Herald

