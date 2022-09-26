On Monday, Sept. 19, the Nezperce School District held an open house for its new preschool room.
In the past, the kindergarten and preschool were in the same room with instructor Mariette Leitch having to move kindergarten items away and putting out preschool items. Leitch told those in attendance it has been nice with preschool having its own room, which came about thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Idaho.
