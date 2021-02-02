North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) is pleased to announce that Kim Vogel has accepted the promotion to Education Program Manager at NICI’s Robert Janss School. For the past year, Kim has held the position of Pre-Release Instructor, where she has been passionate about teaching life skills to help NICI residents successfully manage their careers, money, and lives s they work toward becoming productive members of society upon their release.
Jan. 28, Cottonwood Chronicle
