Nine Idaho cities are attending the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities.

The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with each other and learn from local and national experts. Sessions in the academy focus on things that impact community health, such as childcare, housing, food systems, civility, and creating pedestrian-friendly environments.

