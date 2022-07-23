Nine Idaho cities are attending the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities.
The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with each other and learn from local and national experts. Sessions in the academy focus on things that impact community health, such as childcare, housing, food systems, civility, and creating pedestrian-friendly environments.
The Community Health Academy features three online and two in-person sessions. The mayor of each city attends each session, along with another member of the city staff or the community.
The cities that were selected through an application process to participate in the Community Health Academy are: Caldwell, Lewiston, Payette, Glenns Ferry, New Meadows, Weiser, Idaho Falls, Nezperce and Wendell.
Each city will receive a grant for a project or program upon completion of the academy.
July 18, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health
