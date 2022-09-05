Regional News standing
The Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee after reviewing the investigation results of a briefing incident. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office.

"I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," says Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler. "I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge."

