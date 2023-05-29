Total phosphorus coming into Lake Cascade should be reduced by 37% for at least five years to improve water quality, according to a monitoring report from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality released last week.
Phosphorus is a nutrient that contributes to the growth of harmful algal blooms and cyanobacteria, which has triggered four public health advisories in the lake in the last five years.
