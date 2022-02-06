On Jan. 25 at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Orofino Ambulance and Rescue all responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 2 on Grangemont Road. Charlotte Hartman, 86, of Orofino, veered across the center line, driving her 2001 Prius into a 2008 Chevy Express Van, driven by Douglas Hohman, 61, of Greencreek. No injuries were reported but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Charges are pending.
Jan. 25, Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office
