Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

There was about two feet of snow in the lower elevations of the North Fork of the Clearwater canyon around Kelly Forks on Dec. 12.

Two modest snow avalanches were across the 250 road were seen in Black Canyon, one at the third low water crossing and the other just below Elizabeth Creek in the usual location. There was one avalanche noted in the Kelly Creek drainage at Jeannie Creek, but it did not reach the 255 road.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments