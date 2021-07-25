Regional News standing
Maksim Kabakou - stock.adobe.com

Although Adams County is home to thousands of cattle, residents might not know that the area is home to over a dozen dog breeders, raising and selling many different kinds of dogs to people all over the country.

“I actually started because I love animals so much. I wanted to be able to offer quality dogs at a reasonable price, so that everyone could experience the joy that an animal can bring into their lives,” said a local breeder who has been in the business for ten years and breads Labrador Retrievers and Doodle mixes.

July 21, The Record-Reporter

