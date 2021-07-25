Although Adams County is home to thousands of cattle, residents might not know that the area is home to over a dozen dog breeders, raising and selling many different kinds of dogs to people all over the country.
“I actually started because I love animals so much. I wanted to be able to offer quality dogs at a reasonable price, so that everyone could experience the joy that an animal can bring into their lives,” said a local breeder who has been in the business for ten years and breads Labrador Retrievers and Doodle mixes.
July 21, The Record-Reporter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.